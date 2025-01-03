In pictures: Wild and windy start to the New Year in Hastings

Hastings RNLI volunteer Kevin Boorman took these pictures of the sea at Rock-a-Nore and off the fishing beach on January 1.
He said: “They were taken at high tide at Rock-a-Nore and the harbour arm, with winds gusting to 65mph (Force 11). I’ve seen it rougher, but it still showed the real force of the sea, and looked both powerful and impressive.”
Rough sea at Hastings on New Year's Day Photo: supplied
Rough sea at Hastings on New Year's Day Photo: Kevin Boorman
Rough sea at Hastings on New Year's Day Photo: Kevin Boorman
Rough sea at Hastings on New Year's Day Photo: Kevin Boorman
