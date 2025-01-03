Rough sea at Hastings on New Year's DayRough sea at Hastings on New Year's Day
In pictures: Wild and windy start to the New Year in Hastings

By Andy Hemsley
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 11:59 GMT
The new year got underway in Hastings with storm force winds and rain.

Hastings RNLI volunteer Kevin Boorman took these pictures of the sea at Rock-a-Nore and off the fishing beach on January 1.

He said: “They were taken at high tide at Rock-a-Nore and the harbour arm, with winds gusting to 65mph (Force 11). I’ve seen it rougher, but it still showed the real force of the sea, and looked both powerful and impressive.”

Photo: supplied

Photo: Kevin Boorman

Photo: Kevin Boorman

Photo: Kevin Boorman

