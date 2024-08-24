In pictures: wonky double yellow lines 'probably more detailed than is needed', Brighton council says

The yellow lines, which loop back on themselves around a curb, were part of a resurfacing job gone slightly awry.

Councillor Trevor Muten, cabinet member for transport, parking and public realm at Brighton and Hove City Council told the BBC: “These are not new parking restrictions and this area already had these yellow lines in place.

“We recently completed some resurfacing work and refreshed the existing lines as they were.

“While we appreciate the contractor’s precision in not cutting corners and following what was there previously, we accept it is probably more detailed than is needed.”

1 . Wonky double yellow lines 'probably more detailed than is needed', Brighton council says wonky double yellow lines 'probably more detailed than is needed', Brighton council says [email protected] Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Wonky double yellow lines 'probably more detailed than is needed', Brighton council says Wonky double yellow lines 'probably more detailed than is needed', Brighton council says Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . wonky double yellow lines 'probably more detailed than is needed', Brighton council says wonky double yellow lines 'probably more detailed than is needed', Brighton council says Photo: Eddie Mitchell