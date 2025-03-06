In pictures: World Book Day 2025 in Worthing sees schools celebrate reading

By Elaine Hammond

Published 6th Mar 2025, 10:34 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 14:24 BST
World Book Day is in full swing and children across West Sussex have headed to school dressed as their favourite character.

This year, the Read Your Way campaign encourages everyone to let go of pressure and expectations, giving children the choice and the opportunity to enjoy reading.

Cassie Chadderton, chief executive of World Book Day, said: "World Book Day is all about unlocking the fun of reading for all children. Through events like Julia’s visit to Steyning Bookshop, we’re encouraging children to see reading as an exciting and enjoyable hobby. By letting go of pressure and embracing choice, we can help more children find the fun in reading and unlock the incredible benefits it brings."

Award-winning author Julia Donaldson is supporting World Book Day with a sold-out book signing at The Steyning Bookshop, featuring her fun rhyming book Who’s in Acorn Wood?, a search-and-find story.

Julia said: "There’s nothing like a book for sparking a child’s imagination and helping them understand themselves and discover the world. World Book Day is a brilliant way of increasing access to books and helping children discover the joy of reading.

"I'm also a great fan of independent bookshops, so am delighted that I'll be spending World Book Day at the Steyning Bookshop, meeting young readers and readers-to-be, plus of course the adults who read aloud and share stories with them.”

Lewis Manville at Lancing College Prep, where they had an Alice in Wonderland theme

1. World Book Day 2025

Lewis Manville at Lancing College Prep, where they had an Alice in Wonderland theme Photo: Jenni Jinks

Sarah Gibson sent in this picture of Summer Gibson as Elmer

2. World Book Day 2025

Sarah Gibson sent in this picture of Summer Gibson as Elmer Photo: Sarah Gibson

Lisa Jane Brooks sent in this picture of Kitty as Elphaba

3. World Book Day 2025

Lisa Jane Brooks sent in this picture of Kitty as Elphaba Photo: Lisa Jane Brooks

Zena Jones sent in this picture, Ronaldo

4. World Book Day 2025

Zena Jones sent in this picture, Ronaldo Photo: Zena Jones

