Worthing Freewheelin’ Feastival by Zoom Events took place in Steyne Gardens, with live music, children’s entertainment and different international street food dishes for people to feast upon.

There were seven bands entertaining the crowd and many different stalls including clothes, grocery food, beverages and home and garden.

The street food stalls included Mexican, Brazilian, Japanese, Greek and Caribbean delicacies, catering for vegetarians and vegans too.

Paul Kennedy, 57, events director, said: “It was just so nice to see people out and about again at the feastival, especially following the restrictions over the last couple of years and despite the somewhat cloudy weather over the weekend.

“It is always a great relief to see people out and enjoying our event, it’s just a time to relax and get away from it all whilst enjoying nice food and listening to the live music.”

And after the success of this weekend, Mr Kennedy confirmed the Freewheelin’ Feastival will be back in Worthing next year.

Sharon Clarke, Worthing Town Centre Initiative manager, said it was nice to see Worthing busy over the bank holiday in general.

She added: “The bank holiday was good for businesses as people are now out and about again.

“However, the weather was a bit subdued on Sunday and Monday which meant the town was a little quieter than Saturday when the town was buzzing.

“The dry, warm weather in April has helped encourage people into the town centre and this early boost has been welcomed by businesses as they recover from the pandemic.”

The 'feastival' attracted many people to Worthing to enjoy the event Photo: eddie mitchell Photo Sales

There was plenty of entertainment at the Worthing Freewheelin Feastival Photo: eddie mitchell Photo Sales

Worthing Freewheelin Feastival attracted many people to Worthing to enjoy the international street food, live music and children's entertainment Photo: eddie mitchell Photo Sales

People were out and about doing a spot of shopping in Beach Parade, Worthing over the bank holiday weekend Photo: eddie mitchell Photo Sales