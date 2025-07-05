Photo: Eddie Mitchellplaceholder image
In pictures: Worthing Pride Parade is riotous and uplifting celebration of West Sussex town's diversity

By Connor Gormley
Published 5th Jul 2025, 14:01 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2025, 14:21 BST
Hundreds flocked to Worthing seafront earlier today (July 05), for a Pride parade that showcased Worthing at its very best.

Setting off from the bottom of Heene Road and walking 1.2 miles down the length of the promenade, the parade finished up Denton Gardens, just in time for a 1.15pm start.

Organisations from across Worthing took part, flying banners, waving flags, dancing to music, and celebrating the town’s long association with the LGBTQIA+ community.

It comes after last night’s Pride Festival, headlined by Jo O’Meara, from S Club 7, and the festivities are set to continue this evening, with a follow-up performance from headliner Natasha Hamilton and more.

To find out more about Worthing Pride, visit https://worthingpride.com/. Photos by Eddie Mitchell.

