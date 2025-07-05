Setting off from the bottom of Heene Road and walking 1.2 miles down the length of the promenade, the parade finished up Denton Gardens, just in time for a 1.15pm start.

Organisations from across Worthing took part, flying banners, waving flags, dancing to music, and celebrating the town’s long association with the LGBTQIA+ community.

It comes after last night’s Pride Festival, headlined by Jo O’Meara, from S Club 7, and the festivities are set to continue this evening, with a follow-up performance from headliner Natasha Hamilton and more.

To find out more about Worthing Pride, visit https://worthingpride.com/. Photos by Eddie Mitchell.

1 . In pictures: Worthing Pride Parade is riotous and uplifting celebration of West Sussex town's diversity Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

2 . In pictures: Worthing Pride Parade is riotous and uplifting celebration of West Sussex town's diversity Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

3 . In pictures: Worthing Pride Parade is riotous and uplifting celebration of West Sussex town's diversity Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL