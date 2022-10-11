In Pictures: Young People's Shop relaunches in city
A charity for young people in the city has relaunched following the increase in demand for mental health services after the pandemic.
Chichester Information Shop for Young People has officially relaunched as the ‘Young People’s Shop’ on Friday, October 7 with a special ribbon cutting and celebration in South Street.
The relaunch aims to target younger people in the area that may be affected by mental health issues.
