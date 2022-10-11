Edit Account-Sign Out
In Pictures: Young People's Shop relaunches in city

A charity for young people in the city has relaunched following the increase in demand for mental health services after the pandemic.

By Sam Pole
6 minutes ago
Updated 11th Oct 2022, 2:57pm

Chichester Information Shop for Young People has officially relaunched as the ‘Young People’s Shop’ on Friday, October 7 with a special ribbon cutting and celebration in South Street.

The relaunch aims to target younger people in the area that may be affected by mental health issues.

Here’s pictures from the relaunch event.

