In pictures: Your guide to the Sussex bonfire season

Sussex will be ablaze over the next few months with the traditional bonfire season already under way. Uckfield held its bonfire celebrations on September 6 with Crowborough Bonfire the following week.

Saturday September 20 is Mayfield’s turn and the season is just getting started, with bonfire events taking place every weekend throughout Sussex until the end of November.

Expect spectacular firework displays, processions of flaming torches and some dazzling costumes, as well as plenty of loud bangs.

The tradition has remained strong for hundreds of years, becoming the highlight of the year for many towns and villages in the county. The Bonfire Societies use the events to collect money for local charities.

The Lewes celebrations, on November 5, by far the largest and most well-attended event, mark both Guy Fawkes Night and the burning of 17 Protestant martyrs in Lewes's High Street from 1555 to 1557, during the reign of Mary Tudor.

Here are where and when bonfire celebrations are taking place in Sussex: Burgess Hill and Buxted have their bonfires on Saturday October 27. Moving into October, There are three bonfires on Saturday October 4 at Eastbourne, Northiam and Rotherfield and Mark Cross. Heathfield Bonfire is on Saturday October 11 while Saturday 18 sees bonfires at Hastings, Seaford, Hailsham and East Grinstead.

On Saturday October 25 there are bonfires at Ashurst Wood, Ewhurst and Staplecross, Firle and Littlehampton. Isfield and Little Horsted holds its celebrations on Friday October 31. Moving into November, Saturday 1 sees bonfires at Newhaven, Newick and Ninfield.

Lewes holds its big night on Wednesday November 5 with Cliffe, Commercial Square, Lewes Borough, Southover and Waterloo bonfire societies all having processions and bonfires in different areas of the town. Lindfield also has its bonfire event on November 5.

Saturday November 8 sees bonfires at Battle, East Hoathley, and Edenbridge, over the border in Kent. Glynde and Beddingham have a bonfire on Friday November 14 while Rye holds its bonfire celebrations on Saturday November 15.

On Saturday November 22 there are bonfires at Robertsbridge, Chiddingly and Barcombe.

