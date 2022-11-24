As a newcomer to Little Common I felt I needed to show my respect for the Fallen on Remembrance Sunday at the War Memorial with around 200 other people. The roads that were supposed to be closed were not and it was like the Hangar Lane gyratory system with cars speeding around like Brands Hatch and the sounds of Vera Lynn not being able to be heard above the traffic noise.

I approached the 2 British Legion men in the centre of the roundabout – risking life and limb due to the traffic – to complain and was told that the service was held at the church, when quite rightly a couple stated that the War Memorial was here in the centre of the roundabout and not at the church so this is where the service should be held. In the words of Vera Lynn: "We’ll meet again" – but not at the Little Common War Memorial.