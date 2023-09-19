In video and pictures: Eastbourne lifeboat in action as yacht runs aground at Hastings
The ten metre yacht had been attached to the 8knot buoy off the beach at Hastings but it was discovered there was no crew on board. The vessel ended up grounded on the beach, on the west side of the harbour arm.
The incident unfolded shortly after 9am.The Trent Class all weather lifeboat from Eastbourne was joined by the Hastings inshore boat but both were stood down when it was found that no-one was at risk.
Lifeboat crews described the conditions as ‘challenging’.
An RNLI spokesperson said: “Working alongside coastguard rescue teams and the Hastings RNLI inshore lifeboat, the crew arrived on scene to find the yacht with two anchor lines out and attached to a buoy. No persons were on board the vessel and with no risk to life both lifeboats were stood down and returned to stations.”
Pictures by Brian Bailey and Phillip Oakley. Video by Sam Curtis.
