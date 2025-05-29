Increase in Horsham parking charges: Council speaks out

An increase in car parking charges in Horsham – criticised by residents as ‘an absolute disgrace’ – has saved the local council from taking other drastic action.

That’s according to Horsham District Council deputy leader Mark Baynham who says that if the increases had not been brought in last month, the council would have had to cut services to balance the books – or raise council tax.

He spoke out this week following an eruption of public anger after the cost of all-day parking in Horsham town centre on Sundays and Bank Holiday rose by 294 per cent – from £1.70 to £6.70 – and a nine per cent increase in charges from Monday to Saturday.

The council – which netted nearly £4 million from parking fees last year – says it relies on the cash to help fund public services. Councillor Baynham, cabinet member for finance and resources, said: “We don’t have to spend parking income in a certain way, it goes into the revenue budget of the council.” And, he said, it helped to maintain support for such things as the upkeep of local parks and countryside, along with providing financial help for struggling local community organisations and families.

He maintained that the increased charges were on a par with other towns such as Worthing and Guildford and said that few people were affected by the all-day Sunday parking charge. He said ‘tiered’ Sunday rates meant that the average Sunday parking fee increase for people was 80p as most people did not park all day.

Previously, he said, the council had been running car parks at a loss on Sundays. “We were subsidising parking.” And he dismissed public concerns that people would be deterred from shopping in Horsham because of the increased parking charges and that local businesses would suffer.

"We did research on other council areas locally and what had been the effect of increasing Sunday charges – and the effects were negligible,” he said.

Overall, he said, the council had four sources of income: council tax, Government grant, interest from its capital reserves and fees and charges – including parking. Government grants had been cut substantially and the Government hike in national insurance alone this year had cost the council around £350,000.

"The loss we have had from central government has been huge and it affects everything. It is my responsibility to keep finances in a strong position and keep our heads above water.”

Without the parking increases, he said, it would have meant adding around £60 to the average householder’s council tax bill.