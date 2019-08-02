Increase of ‘affordable homes’ for Seaford school site plan

Seaford Town Council is welcoming people to a planning committee meeting to discuss amended plans for the Newlands development.

It takes place from 7pm on August 8 at The View and will also be attended by Lewes District Council officers and representatives from Bellway Homes. This precedes a formal representation to the planning authority.

An important part of the new application is an increase in the original specification for eight per cent affordable homes to rise to 25 per cent. Earlier this year the applicant had reduced this quota saying the original number was not financially viable. But after discussions with Lewes district and Seaford town council officers the figure has been increased.

The new scheme would see the existing Newlands School demolished and replaced with a similar building containing apartments.

If this goes ahead, applicants say, costs can be released so the affordable quota could go up.

Half of these would be social housing and half shared ownership. The council says Seaford residents have priority for rented accommodation.

The original permission to develop 183 homes on site had already been obtained and this stays in place until the new application covering just part of the site, is considered. Bellway has discussed its plans with Lewes District and Seaford Town councils to ensure they can achieve what it describes as ‘the best possible development for the town.’ Revised plans include creating a new 2.5 acre public park with play equipment and a football academy.

Replacing the sports pitch, if approved, enables applicants to make a substantial contribution to the town council to provide alternative sports facilities in the town, developed in partnership with a local youth football provider.