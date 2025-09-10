‘Incredible’ classic cars on display at Mid Sussex service station’s open

Wivelsfield visitors and residents got to see an impressive selection of classic cars in the village recently.

Gulf Wivelsfield Service Station in Ditchling Road held a special pop-up car show and open day on Saturday, September 6.

Members of West Sussex Stag Owners Club were invited to bring their vintage vehicles along, like the vintage Triumph Stags Mk1s and Mk2s.

Gulf UK and the Wivelsfield Service Station organised the event with the goal of showing the community some of the UK’s oldest cars, while celebrating Gulf’s heritage.

The West Sussex Stag Owners Club travelled in convoy through Sussex. Photos: Intelligent Conversation

Tom Buckley, owner of Gulf Wivelsfield Service Station, said: “We’ve had a fantastic day and were thrilled that so many car enthusiasts came down to the forecourt to see the cars and some even brought along their classic cars too. The weather was perfect for it! People were taking photos, asking questions about the cars and generally getting excited about sharing in their passion for the vehicles.”

He said: “We’d like to say thank you to the West Sussex Stag Owners Club for bringing their incredible vehicles to our open day. These cars are part of our history and it’s thanks to clubs such as these that we can still see them on our roads.”

Bob Heritage, from West Sussex Stag Owners Club, said: “It was a glorious sunny day. Site owner, Tom and his team gave us a warm welcome. Lots of local car enthusiasts turned up and we had some great chats with like-minded people.”

He said: “We were well looked after by Gulf. It’s the second year we’ve been part of this and it’s really good fun. Keeping these cars in such pristine condition takes a lot of dedication, so it’s fantastic to be able to show them off to the community. We finished off the afternoon with a drive through the countryside and a nice pub lunch at The Eight Bells in Bolney.”

Steve and Lynne Pettitt from West Sussex Stag Owners Club with their Triumph Stag

Visitors could also enter prize draws for Gulf UK merchandise, cinema tickets and a road trip around the Amalfi Coast. The giveaway is open to all Gulf customers until October 31 this year.

The event was also organised by Certas Energy, which owns Gulf UK, as part of Gulf’s Big Journey campaign to celebrate the brand’s heritage. It was organised as part of a collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment for the new film, A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey. Visit gulfoil.co.uk/gulf-uk-to-the-gulf-of-italy to find out more or enter the giveaway at www.WinWithGulf.co.uk.