Marian Patterson receiving the Cunliffe Cup. Picture: Ferring Gardening Club

Indian summer brings wealth of colour to Ferring Gardening Club autumn show

The Indian summer brought a wealth of entries and a wonderful variety of colours and flowers to the Ferring Gardening Club autumn show. In addition to the wonderful flowers and house plants, there were plenty of good-quality entries in the fruit and vegetable classes.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 18:01 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 18:14 BST

Kevin Harmond won Best in Show for his mixed garden flowers and also won the Chrysanthemum Cup. His entry in one flower and one vegetable was the most unusual entry judge Sheila McLaren-Hugh had seen, with a chrysanthemum and broccoli beautifully displayed.

Gary Hicks submitted a stunning photo of a rhododendron to take the Frank Braisby Cup. The Floral Art Cup and the Homecraft Cup, judged by Anne Harris, are both awarded for all three shows and went to Liz Green and Mabs Welch respectively.

Jim Gray took the Dahlia Cup and Maureen Jackson the Vegetable Cup for excellent entries in both the summer and autumn shows. Marian Patterson swept the board, winning both the Autumn Trophy for most points and the Cunliffe Cup for most points in all three shows.

Kevin Harmond receiving the Best in Show Cup. Picture: Ferring Gardening Club

1. Autumn show

Kevin Harmond receiving the Best in Show Cup. Picture: Ferring Gardening Club Photo: Picture: Ferring Gardening Club

Jim Gray receiving the Dahlia Cup. Picture: Ferring Gardening Club

2. Autumn show

Jim Gray receiving the Dahlia Cup. Picture: Ferring Gardening Club Photo: Ferring Gardening Club