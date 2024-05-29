Indoor food market could be coming to Chichester
Submitted to Chichester District Council earlier this month, the application outlines plans to build an indoor food market in 33-34 North Street, Chichester; a retail unit previously occupied by haberdashery shop Closs and Hamblin.
Pitched by Chichester-based restaurateurs Kate and Ben O’Norum, the indoor food market would be called ‘FEAST’ and offer up to 11 carefully curated small and micro-businesses under one roof, giving a range of smaller eateries a place to feed hungry customers.
The proposal’s design document makes clear that, if plans go ahead, these businesses are likely to include a specialist coffee outlet, beer wine and cocktail bars, as well as a high-end boutique restaurant space and a micro-winery. The space is expected to create more than 60 jobs while simultaneously supporting growers, producers and suppliers in the area.
"Once open, it will provide a major new diverse and inclusive leisure space for Chichester that adds to the daytime, evening and night-time economies and fills a significant gap in the market,” the design document claims.
The promise is that FEAST will emphasise local businesses and local producers, maintaining high standards for the traders operating inside. According to the design document, “FEAST will set high standards for traders and staff to deliver the best market possible. It will be run by local operators with direct and extensive experience in the industry and will create a hub for high-quality independent eating, drinking and leisure by providing space for up to 11 carefully-curated individual small and micro-businesses under one roof.”
Although only submitted earlier this month, the plans have received a few public expressions of support. One resident, Andrew Culverwell, writes: “I fully support this development. What a great idea, this is just what Chichester needs. I can't wait to visit.”
Another resident, Stephen Lelliot, adds: “I think this will be a fantastic idea, Chichester truly needs something different and unique, somewhere for people to sit and be sociable, rather than a cramped chain coffee shop. Chichester needs to be more forthcoming and move with the times, we have to focus on what the next generation will need and benefit from. I think this will be a real talking point and will bring more people to our beautiful city.”
