Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who was found dead in Littlehampton was ‘loved by so many in the community’, his brother has said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police confirmed on Tuesday (April 29) that the body found close to the RNLI Littlehampton Lifeboat station on Thursday was Nathan Limbachia.

It came after a number of public appeals were made, as part of the search for the missing 33-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flowers, candles, balloons and photos of Nathan have since been placed alongside the harbour in Littlehampton.

After the body was found, flowers, balloons and photos of Nathan have been placed alongside the harbour in Littlehampton. Photo: Sussex World

Now, a GoFundMe page has been set up by Nathan’s brother, Aiman.

He wrote: “It’s with great sadness to say that my brother Nathan Limbachia sadly passed away.

“He touched the hearts of so many he crossed paths with in life, bringing joy and happiness with an infectious smile and sense of humour that was one of a kind and could not be mirrored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was loved by so many in the community and his death is going to be a massive loss to the world we live in today.

Sussex Police reported on Friday (April 25) that the ‘body of a unidentified man’ was found close to the RNLI Littlehampton Lifeboat station on Thursday. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

"I’m trying to raise funds to give him an incredible funeral and the send off he deserves so we can all celebrate his life together!”

Sussex Police said Nathan’s death is ‘currently being treated as unexplained’ but ‘not suspicious’.

A spokesperson added: “Our officers will now continue their enquiries on behalf of the coroner.

“Our thoughts are with Nathan’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”