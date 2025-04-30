'Infectious smile and sense of humour' - Tribute paid to man found dead in Littlehampton
Sussex Police confirmed on Tuesday (April 29) that the body found close to the RNLI Littlehampton Lifeboat station on Thursday was Nathan Limbachia.
It came after a number of public appeals were made, as part of the search for the missing 33-year-old.
Flowers, candles, balloons and photos of Nathan have since been placed alongside the harbour in Littlehampton.
Now, a GoFundMe page has been set up by Nathan’s brother, Aiman.
He wrote: “It’s with great sadness to say that my brother Nathan Limbachia sadly passed away.
“He touched the hearts of so many he crossed paths with in life, bringing joy and happiness with an infectious smile and sense of humour that was one of a kind and could not be mirrored.
"He was loved by so many in the community and his death is going to be a massive loss to the world we live in today.
"I’m trying to raise funds to give him an incredible funeral and the send off he deserves so we can all celebrate his life together!”
Sussex Police said Nathan’s death is ‘currently being treated as unexplained’ but ‘not suspicious’.
A spokesperson added: “Our officers will now continue their enquiries on behalf of the coroner.
“Our thoughts are with Nathan’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”