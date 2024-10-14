Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Mid Sussex footballer who was injured in a game is trying to raise £7,000 for an operation so he can get back on the pitch.

Martyn Box, 22, from Burgess Hill Town FC, said he ruptured one of the main ligaments in his ankle during a tackle.

He told the Middy: “It was nothing that would have looked like it would have caused the injury, it was just a pretty normal tackle. But as soon as it happened I knew something wasn't right.”

Martyn said his mobility was reduced for weeks but he initially avoided getting X-rayed because he thought it was ‘just one of those normal pains you get after playing football’.

He said: “I left it for a couple of weeks and the swelling wasn’t going away, the bruising wasn’t going away. So I went for an MRI scan on it and got the results.”

Martyn was told a couple of weeks ago that he needed an operation but was given a waiting time of over 18 months on the NHS with a three-month rehabilitation process afterwards. This option would mean he could not play football again for nearly two years.

He said: “I don’t think I was shocked. I think I was expecting a long waiting time. Obviously there’s more pressing issues for people than an ankle injury.”

But Martyn said playing football is one of the most important things in his life and decided to fund the operation privately to get it done as soon as possible. The GoFundMe is at www.gofundme.com/f/raise-funds-for-my-ankle-operation and has raised more than £1,300 so far. Martyn is astonished by the support he has received and thanked the donors for their generosity. He also thanked family, friends and the football club for their support.

The ankle arthroscopy is booked for Tuesday, October 15. Martyn said: “They’re going to fix the ligament and pin it back into place, then those pins will be removed. Afterwards, from speaking to the surgeon, it should be around three months and then I could be back out on the grass. It could be a little bit longer depending on any issues or problems while I’m doing the rehab process but I’m hoping by February that I’ll be back on the pitch.”