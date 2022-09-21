Inquest finds two fishermen died 'accidently' after their boat sank off Newhaven coast

Robert Morley (38) and Adam Harper (26) tragically died in November 2020 when their vessel - the Joanna C - capsized in November 2020.

An inquest has been held at Muriel House, Hastings, where a jury gave their verdict yesterday afternoon (September 20).

The jury foreman told the coroner's court that Mr Harper died when the Joanna C boat capsized and sank approximately 5 miles nautical miles off Newhaven on November 21, 2020.

Robert Morley (top left), Adam Harper (top right) and Darren Brown - a local man who died at sea in 2016 - are all remembered on the memorial.

The court had earlier heard that Mr Harper had been unable to escape from inside the vessel when it capsized and went down with the boat.

Mr Morley was able to escape but was unable to keep hold of a life ring, the court heard.

The third man on the boat, Captain Dave Bickerstaff, was found clinging to a lifebuoy.

Jackie Woolford, Robert Morley's mother, told ITV News: "This is nearly two years down the line, and we're going back to day one all the time. So whether this will help and stop it I don't know.

"I don't think we will ever get the truth and get all the answers that we want. It's the most dangerous job in the world but hopefully by doing this it can be a little safer, at least they get half the chance on the boats and they're safe."