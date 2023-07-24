Inside Perch Pizza Worthing: We try out our town's latest restaurant – pictures and video

I’d been eagerly awaiting the opening of Worthing’s latest pizza restaurant.

Ask my family, and they’ll tell you I LOVE PIZZA. I eat a lot of it and like to think I’m well-versed in what’s good and what’s not in the world of doughy and cheesy goodness.

So, when the owners asked me to come along with my family and try this new venue out, I was more than a little bit excited.

Arriving on a very windy Sunday afternoon, entering the seaside restaurant was a real relief. Decked out with natural furnishings, and bathed in light from the huge windows on three sides of the building, it felt like a real oasis of calm from the frantic weather outside.

Wherever you sit, you have fabulous views out over the prom, and onto the beach. It’s a great spot for people-watching, and just watching the world go by.

And having eaten a lunch there, I can tell you it’s got fabulous food, too.

The menu isn’t huge, but to me, that’s reassuring. It shows confidence in what they produce. They focus on the handful of pizzas they do offer, and they do them really well.

I opted for the Aubergine parm (£10.99), while my husband chose the Porkie (£12.50). What stood out to both of us was how fresh the dough was, and how all the pizzas were cooked to perfection.

Both my children opted for the Classic marg, because sometimes the originals are the best, with one from the adult menu (£8.99) and one from the kids’ (£5).

And we shared a Posh garlic bread (£7.50), which is topped with cheese and onion confit, and a Garlic bread (£5) with added cheese (£2).

And for those who wanted something a little lighter, they also offer salads. And if you’re up earlier in the day, there’s a breakfast/brunch menu, too.

All the ingredients and combinations were delicious, and we couldn’t fault anything. We even had some pizza leftover, which we were able to take home in a takeaway box. Not having to cook dinner made this venue a double-winner!

The staff were friendly, and all-in-all, it was just a lovely experience.

When Bayside Social, the previous eatery that operated out of this building closed earlier this year, I was sad to see somewhere to eat and drink in such a brilliant location shut down.

So it makes me very happy to see the venue in use again, and on the day we visited, seemingly busy and thriving. The fact it serves such tasty food really is the cherry on the cake.

For more information, see the website.

1 . Perch Pizza is open We try out Perch Pizza, which opened this month in Worthing. Picture: Katherine HM Photo: Katherine HM

2 . Perch Pizza is open We try out Perch Pizza, which opened this month in Worthing. Picture: Katherine HM Photo: Katherine HM

3 . Perch Pizza is open We try out Perch Pizza, which opened this month in Worthing. Picture: Katherine HM Photo: Katherine HM

4 . Perch Pizza is open 'The Porkie' pizza. Picture: Katherine HM Photo: Katherine HM

Next Page Page 1 of 4