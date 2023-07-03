Inside the Sussex wellness clinic aiming to bridge the gap between NHS and private healthcare

An East Preston doctor is celebrating the first birthday of the wellness clinic she started as a response to Covid-19.

Anaesthetist-in-training Dr Lucy Brennan started No. 109 The Wellness Clinic a year ago, after spending two years on the frontline of the Coronovirus pandemic, working in the intensive care unit of a London hospital.

She said: “I’d just come back to work in Worthing Hospital, and then I saw this place had come up for sale, and it just seemed too good of an opportunity to pass up.

“It was in my home region, set up as a clinic and after seeing everything that had gone on in Covid – seeing all my colleagues, in particular nurses, getting completely burnt out and maybe leaving the NHS altogether, made me think that there has to be another avenue to provide some community services outside of the NHS.

"Something that isn’t the big corporate private world. Something that’s between the NHS and private care, and run as a doctor-led clinic, with integrated, allied healthcare and holistic therapists.

“That model for me wasn’t anywhere, and that’s how the clinic came about.”

Lucy currently helps with skin health and aesthetics services at her clinic, in Sea Road, but hopes to get more doctor services up and running, once the imminent CQC inspection process has been completed.

The aim is to have a private GP on site, along with other medical and surgical specialties, to make it like an outpatient clinic in the community.

The clinic already offers other services including physiotherapy, nutritional support, mental health therapies, psychotherapists, holistic therapies like yoga therapy, aesthetic practitioners and more.

Lucy also wants to become charity affiliated so the clinic can subsidise appointments for those that cannot afford its services.

To start that process, she has become a trustee of David Hunt Trust, which launched £100k giveaway this year.

Lucy said: “The response has been really good. People are really behind it. The next thing we want to do is to start offering health screenings. These have become very popular as people want to take control of their own health. The NHS used to be able to do, but isn’t able to offer as much any more.

"I think preventative healthcare is one of our key values. Promoting a healthy lifestyle and tackling things before it’s too late is very important. In this way, it becomes like personalised healthcare.”

The clinic has three treatment rooms, all equipped to CQC standards.

It embeds its values of integrity, community and compassion into everything it does. This could be seen when staff took part in a series of events for the East Preston Festival last month.

The clinic offered a series of free workshops and talks, and held a soiree at East Preston Tennis Club – which it sponsors. It donated £2,500 of treatments as raffle prizes, with the money raised going to the festival charities.

Olivia Oakes and Olivia Williams surgical nurses in the aesthetics team. They offer consultations, with the aim of helping people to improve their skin through a bespoke treatment plan.

They said: “At the initial consultation we do a brief medical history and find out what people’s skincare concerns are. Then we have a closer look at their face and pop them in our scanner, which that looks at everything on a cellular level. It looks at sun damage, moisture levels, texture, pigmentation. Then we create quite a long, bespoke package for someone. They can pick and choose what they want to do to address their skin concerns.

“The two main things we see in this area are issues with moisture and pigmentation. It is definitely to do with the sea air, and people spending a lot of time outside.

“As part of the treatment plan we can use anything from a quick brief cleanse to lymphatic drainage, to boosters selected to your skin. We use LED light, which can help acne and oil imbalance. We also use microneedling, which creates micro-channels in the skin to stimulate your body’s natural response to healing and to promote collagen production.”

Olivia and Olivia said said they tend to suggest an in-depth 24-week plan, as part of which they can prescribe topical products.

Michelle Willett, is the clinical nutritional therapist, covering almost everything health wise. She said: “I’m allowed to help with health conditions like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, IBS, Chron’s, diabetes, weight loss and more. I can analyse blood test results, hormone tests and organic acid tests for vitamin deficiencies.

“People who come to me generally have a health concern, or feel quite rotten, and they are looking for help. If you are feeling poorly, you probably intuitively know there isn’t something right, and I promise you I will get to the bottom of it.

"I can’t diagnose or prescribe medication, but I will advise you to go to your GP if I think you need to, and work through what I can do to help with any issues.”

Yoga therapist Sarah Gothard takes a whole-body approach to her treatment. She said: “People come to me through stress, anxiety, a lot of lower back problems, herniated discs, hip replacements, posture issues, sometimes depression. I look at the whole body, I do a number of assessments – looking at their emotional state, their physical state, I look at their breathing, how they’re standing, how they’re able to rest and then we work from there.

“I was attracted to coming to this clinic because I wanted to work for a practice that treats the whole person. I would rather work with other experts, so I can treat them from a yoga therapy point of view, but it may be that they need nutritional support, too, and I know they can get that here. It’s that inside-out approach to the human that’s so important.

“I would say that a physio does things to somebody, I give somebody the techniques to help themselves. It’s understanding the intricacies of their body and where any issues might come from. It takes a while for people to settle and really listen to where things are coming from. It can take time, so it’s trying to help people to understand it’s a whole-body approach.”

For more information about No. 109 The Wellness Clinic, visit its website.

1 . No. 109 The Wellness Clinic No. 109 The Wellness Clinic has been open for a year. Picture: No. 109. Photo: Clinic

2 . No. 109 The Wellness Clinic Dr Lucy Brennan wants to offer a whole-body approach to health. Her East Preston wellness clinic aims to bridge the gap between NHS and private care. Photo: Katherine HM

3 . No. 109 The Wellness Clinic No. 109 The Wellness Clinic has been open for a year. Picture: No. 109. Photo: Clinic

4 . No. 109 The Wellness Clinic No. 109 The Wellness Clinic has been open for a year. Picture: No. 109. Photo: Clinic