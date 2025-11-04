Inspector approves Maresfield housing scheme

Proposals for a housing development in Maresfield have been approved at appeal.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a decision notice published on Friday (October 31), a planning inspector has approved proposals to build up to 37 homes on land to the west of Limestone Way.

The outline application, from developer Terra, had been refused by a Wealden District Council planning committee in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it had been recommended for approval by planning officers at the time, the committee concluded the scheme would have “an unacceptable impact on highway safety, residential amenity and emergency vehicle access”.

An illustrative layout showing what form the development in Limestone Way could take. Image credit: Terra

East Sussex Highways had judged proposals to be acceptable as long as conditions were in place to secure access improvements, sustainable travel contributions and a Construction Traffic Management Plans (CTMP).

The planning inspector concluded the scheme “would not have an unacceptable impact on highway safety.”

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “The development, including the construction phase, would intensify the use of Field End, Rolling Mill and Limestone Way. While the carriageways are constrained, they are of sufficient width to accommodate the levels of traffic generated by the proposed dwellings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The construction phase is likely to cause disruption to the flow of traffic. Nevertheless, a comprehensive CTMP would restrict the disruption, which would take place for a temporary, albeit potentially prolonged, period of time.

“I conclude that the proposal would not have an unacceptable impact on highway safety, and the residual cumulative impacts on the road network, following mitigation, would not be severe.”

The inspector also considered the impact of the new access on the amenity of residents living in Limestone Way. They concluded the construction traffic would lead to harm to the living conditions of the occupants of neighbouring properties, but said this harm could be sufficiently mitigated through a CTMP.

The inspector also noted how the scheme would be in conflict with Wealden Local Plan policies, which seek to resist development in the countryside. However, they said this conflict would be outweighed by the benefits of additional housing, given the district housing land supply shortage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspector concluded the appeal should be allowed and planning permission granted.

The inspector said: “In the particular circumstances of this case, while the proposal would conflict with the relevant policies of the development plan, I have concluded that the proposal would not have an unacceptable effect on highway safety, the living conditions of the occupants of neighbouring properties and would make a considerable positive contribution to housing supply.

“The adverse impacts would not therefore significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits when assessed against the policies of the [National Planning Policy] Framework taken as a whole.”

For further information see application reference WD/2024/0323/MAO on the Wealden District Council website.