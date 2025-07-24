Plans to convert a Bexhill warehouse space into an apartment have been turned down at appeal.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a decision notice published on July 22, a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with proposals to convert a commercial space in Parkhurst Mews into a two-bedroom apartment.

Rother District Council had turned down the proposals in October last year, citing concerns around both the ‘unjustified’ loss of employment and the quality of the living environment for future residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a report at the time, a council planning spokesman said: “The proposed conversion of the storage warehouse … into a two-bedroom dwelling is considered acceptable in terms of its location and it would not have an impact on the amenities of neighbouring properties.

The Parkhurst Mews site plan. Pic: contributed

“However, the loss of employment and economic space has not been justified in accordance with policy.

“The proposed dwelling would also not provide a sufficient level of natural light and would not be acceptable in terms of its outlook, creating a poor living environment for future occupiers. The proposed window on the front elevation would also be out of character with the Bexhill Town Centre Conservation Area.

“For these reasons the proposal conflicts with development plan policies and therefore the application is recommended for refusal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The developer, Domaines Investments Ltd, disputed the council’s conclusions as part of its appeal.

In documents submitted to the planning inspector, a spokesman for the developer argued the proposals would provide “a good quality of accommodation with good levels of light and an outlook which is acceptable for an urban environment.” In making this argument, the developer pointed to other applications approved by the council, which they considered to have more restricted outlooks than the appeal scheme.

The developer’s spokesman also noted how the council had previously approved plans to convert other parts of the building.

According to planning documents proposals to convert the first floor of the building into two apartments were approved in 2002, while proposals to convert part of the ground floor into another two-bedroom flat had been approved in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The developer argued these existing apartments had constrained the commercial use of the remaining warehouse space.

The planning inspector shared the council’s concerns, concluding the proposed apartment would have both a “constrained outlook” and limited access to natural light.

The inspector also judged there to be insufficient evidence of the property having either been marketed for a continued use as a storage space or potentially taking on an alternative commercial or community use.

In their decision notice, the planning inspector said: “The proposal would result in an additional dwelling in a sustainable area, which would contribute to addressing this shortfall and to the government’s broader objective of significantly boosting the supply of homes. There would be a short-term boost to economic development during implementation of the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have taken account of these matters in support of the proposal. However, this support is countered by the proposed dwelling conflicting with the economic strategy of the District and not providing a satisfactory standard of accommodation, which are matters enshrined in the development plan and the [National Planning Policy] Framework.

“The adverse impacts of granting planning permission would therefore significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits, when assessed against the policies in the Framework taken as a whole.”