Inspector dismisses East Sussex homes for older people

Plans for an older persons’ housing development in Plumpton Green have been turned down at appeal.

In a decision notice published on October 7, a planning inspector dismissed an appeal connected with proposals to build nine two-bedroom homes for people over the age of 55 on land at the end of Strawlands — a cul de sac to the east of Station Road.

The proposed scheme, submitted by Albany Homes Southern Limited, had been turned down by Lewes District Council in February, with planning officers concluding it would represent an “ineffective and inefficient use of land”.

In a report from the time, council planning officers set out how the application site formed part of a larger parcel of land, which has been allocated within the Plumpton Neighbourhood Plan as a 12-home development providing one- and two-bedroom homes for older people.

An artists' impression of the proposed development. Image credit: Albany Homes Southern Limited

Officers also noted how a previous scheme, which they considered to be more aligned with this allocation, had already secured outline planning permission. This previous scheme was for 10 properties, consisting of a mix of one- and two-bedroom bungalows and apartments, some of which were to be classed as affordable homes.

In the report, a council planning spokesman said: “It is considered that the proposed development is in conflict with the objectives of the site allocation set out in the Plumpton Neighbourhood Plan due to its failure to deliver a mix of unit types as well as the reduced quantum of dwellings that would be provided.

“The failure to deliver 10 or more dwellings, despite a previous outline approval for 10 dwellings being granted, would also result in the inability of the development to deliver much needed affordable housing.

“It is considered significant negative weight should be afforded, in turn, to the failure of the development to comply with the development plan in terms of the site allocation, the failure to deliver a mix of unit sizes and tenures and the overall efficient use of land.”

The developer challenged this view through its appeal, arguing the council had come to the wrong conclusions.

In appeal documents, a spokesman for the applicant said: “Had the council properly assessed the proposal in front of it as opposed to lusting after a fanciful, hypothetical scheme that no party has been able to deliver upon, it would have recognised that it has been asking itself the wrong question.

“The debate is not ‘should this scheme be approved or is there a better scheme that can come forward for the site?’ It is ‘does the scheme comply with the relevant provisions of the Development Plan and if not, are there material considerations that indicate permission should be granted in any event?’

“The council’s quest for an additional dwelling, at the immediate expense of nine new homes given its dire housing land supply, is an affront to common sense.”

The developer also argued the site’s previously planning history actually indicated there was “an irreconcilable tension between efficient use of land and high quality design that respects the character and appearance of the area”, saying its scheme fell on the side of “high quality design”.

A similar view had been taken by Plumpton Parish Council, which had cautiously supported the proposals despite reservations.

In a response to the initial application the parish council said the shortfall when compared to the neighbourhood plan allocation was considered to be “slightly disappointing”. But they also determined the scheme could be supported as it would both result in a “more sensitive” layout and be offset by additional homes on another site in the village.

In their decision notice, the inspector noted how both the council and applicant had acknowledged a significant shortfall in the district’s housing land supply figures.

The applicant had argued this shortfall meant the scheme should have been approved.

But the inspector concluded there was “something of a contradiction” in this argument, as the developer was “proposing a scheme which underdelivers on the number of expected units and is more spacious than the prevailing character.”

The inspector shared the council’s view of the proposals.

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “Even though the shortfall in housing supply is substantial and the proposal would bring forward houses on the land, its contribution to meeting the area’s identified housing need would fall short of what might otherwise reasonably be expected.

“As the scheme would not be as effective in reducing the supply deficit as it could be, there would be conflict with one of the main provisions of the [National Planning Policy] Framework, which is the delivery of a sufficient supply of homes.

“The package of benefits that would flow from the appeal proposal would weigh considerably in favour of the appeal and I recognise that the benefits meet many of the Framework’s objectives.

“However, in this case, the harm identified in the previous paragraphs would weigh very heavily against the appeal proposal. In my judgement, the adverse impacts of the development would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits when assessed against the policies in the Framework taken as a whole.”

The inspector opted to dismiss the appeal.

The inspector had also examined concerns connected flooding and drainage on the site. The district council’s refusal had been partly based on a “lack of information” on this matter, echoing concerns raised by East Sussex County Council as the Lead Local Flood Authority.

But the inspector had raised doubts about the position taken by the county council and ultimately judged the concerns could have been addressed through conditions in any case.

For further details see application reference LW/22/0727 on the Lewes District Council planning portal.