Proposals for a self-build housing development in Heathfield have been turned down at appeal.

In a decision notice, a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with an application seeking outline permission to erect up to nine self-build homes on land to the south of Sandy Cross Lane.

The application, linked to developer Monkhurst Ltd, had been turned down by Wealden District Council planning officers in October last year, primarily due to concerns about its impact on the character of the High Weald National Landscape and a number of nearby listed buildings.

In a report from the time, a council planning spokesman said: “The site is a sensitive one, it is within an edge of settlement location, the site itself slopes, it is within the setting of a number of designated heritage assets and is adjacent to [ancient semi-natural woodland].

An indicative plan for the self-build development in Heathfield. Image credit Monkhurst Ltd

“The verdant qualities of the site and the consolidation of development which already exists to the north are at odds with that to the south of the lane. The development proposed would significantly alter this character and introduces an alien and incongruous form of development based on the number of dwellings and the cul-de-sac form.

“Therefore, whilst acknowledging that the scheme would be subject to further details at [reserved matters] stage … it would not be possible to overcome this fundamental concern regarding how it would conserve and enhance the designated landscape.”

This view was disputed by the applicant, who argued any impact on the High Weald National Landscape would have been “very limited and localised” and so form insufficient grounds for refusal.

The applicant argued the same for the scheme’s heritage impacts and said the council’s housing land supply position should have led to a presumption in favour of the development moving ahead.

This argument was partially supported by the planning inspector, who judged the scheme’s impact on listed buildings to amount to “less than substantial harm”. This harm would have been “outweighed by the social, environmental and economic public benefits” of the scheme, the inspector said.

But the planning inspector also shared the council’s primary concerns around the scheme’s impact on the High Weald National Landscape

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “The appeal scheme would have a significant impact on the physical characteristics of the site, involving development on a large part.

“Whilst landscape is a reserved matter the areas proposed for landscaping are unlikely to maintain the site’s natural character given the loss of trees and hedgerows proposed. The magnitude of change resulting from the development would be significant, adversely impacting on the site’s landscape character.”

The inspector added: “Accordingly, I conclude that the appeal scheme would adversely impact on the landscape character and appearance of the area with regard to the [High Weald National Landscape].”

The inspector concluded by saying this adverse impact would “significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits identified”. As a result the appeal was dismissed.