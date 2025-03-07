Revised plans for a rural housing development have been turned down at appeal.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a decision notice published February 28, a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with plans to build five homes on land at the north end of Isfield, known as the Top Barn site.

The outline scheme, from developer Helix Homes Limited, had been refused planning permission by Wealden District Council in January 2024. Council planning officers had raised a range of concerns, including: a lack of affordable housing; impact on the character and appearance of the area; and its location, which the council had argued was not “sustainable”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While two of these reasons for refusal — the concerns around affordable housing and sustainable location — were withdrawn by the time of the appeal, the planning inspector concluded the scheme would have “a harmful urbanising effect” on the appearance of the site.

Indicative plans for the refused development at the Top Barn site in Isfield. Image credit: Helix Homes Ltd/LRA Retinue Ltd

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “Whilst I give considerable weight to the proposed development’s contribution to housing supply in the district, the support … for new housing is not at the expense of appropriate design.

“The economic benefits, by reason of the scale and nature of the development, could reasonably be described as limited. On the other hand, I have identified significant harm to the character and appearance of the area, including in respect of the setting of Isfield.

“Overall, I find that the adverse effects of granting permission would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits when assessed against the policies of the [National Planning Policy] Framework as a whole.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspector also considered whether the scheme would result in harm to Great Crested Newts. The appeal site falls within a “red impact risk zone” for the protected species and part of the council’s refusal related to a “lack of information” about the development’s impact.

In their decision notice, the inspector noted how the appellant had indicated a willingness to enter into a licensing scheme and accept conditions intended to protect the species. The inspector said this indicated that appropriate measures could be taken to avoid harm, so should not be sustained as a reason for refusal.

The appeal was dismissed due to the inspector’s concerns about the scheme’s impact on the character of the area.

The refused application had followed on from two previous attempts to build housing on the site. Both came from the same developer, Helix Homes Limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most recent of these schemes sought outline planning permission to build seven homes on the land. This scheme was refused in October 2022.

But the latest scheme was more similar to another set of proposals, which were refused in July 2021. This scheme also sought permission to build five homes on the land, but sought full, rather than outline, planning permission.

In its application the developer said the latest scheme sought to respond to the previous refusal with smaller properties and a more spacious site. These details had not been part of the outline scheme, however, as layout was a reserved matter to be considered at a later stage.

For further information see application reference WD/2023/2693/O on the Wealden District Council website.