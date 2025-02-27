Plans to build flats in Eastbourne have been turned down at appeal.

In a decision notice published on February 20, a planning inspector has dismissed proposals to erect an 11-unit apartment building on land to the rear of 4-6 Whitley Road — a site which also sits to the rear of residential properties in Ringwood Road and Seaside.

The proposals, submitted on behalf of applicant M Meisels, had been refused permission by Eastbourne Borough Council officers in July last year due to concerns around its design and location.

In an report at the time, a council planning spokesman said: “The development will provide [an] inadequate form of accommodation for future occupiers, fails to provide sufficient parking provision, will impact highway safety and provides insufficient information on the provision of affordable housing.

Access to the site in Whitley Road. Image via Google Maps

“The application is found to be discordant with national and local planning policies.”

This determination took into account an objection raised by East Sussex Highways which said the proposal would provide an insufficient amount of on-site parking and lead to increased traffic hazards on the A2021 as a result of its “substandard access” via a single track lane linked to Whitley Road.

The council officers’ concerns around ‘inadequate accommodation’ focused on just one of the 11 flats proposed as part of the scheme. Officers had concerns about the placement of a gated footpath in relation to this flat’s bedroom window, saying its occupants would have “little to no privacy” and face nuisance from those using the path.

The council also said the applicant had not provided sufficient evidence about the scheme’s affordable housing provision.

The inspector did not share all of these concerns, taking a view that the scheme’s access would not have “material negative effects on users of the A2021 or pedestrians”, despite not necessarily being acceptable.

However, the inspector judged the scheme to be unsuitable.

In their decision notice, the planning inspector said: “At a very high level, the objective of sustainable development can be summarised as meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. This proposal would not meet the needs of future occupiers because it would demonstrably fail to provide acceptable living conditions.

“Although it would meet the need for new homes and promote the effective use of land, I have significant concerns that the proposal would not promote health and well-being, with a high standard of amenity for future users. This materially reduces the overall benefit of housing delivery on the site.

“Weighing things up, the adverse effects of granting planning permission substantially and demonstrably outweigh the benefits, when assessed against the policies in the [National Planning Policy] Framework taken as a whole.”

For further information see application reference 230629 on the Eastbourne Borough Council website.