Inspirational 14-year-old Waterskier from Chichester sets sights on competing in 'able category' for competitions

Mya Dunning has been able to get involved with the help Chichester Waterski Club. She’s now setting her sights on competitions.

With private lessons at Access Adventures with Coach Steve Grice and a newly found ability in waterskiing, Mya Dunning has been waterskiing for over a year now. She was born without her right hand, but this hasn't stopped her.

The 14-year-old was sent an an adaptive handle from America by a woman who’s a world clas water skier with the same limb difference as Mya.

On the day Sussex World interviewed Mya, she had been doing the full course of slalom Waterskiing at the Chichester Club.

14-year-old Mya Dunning taking to the water at Chichester Waterski Club in West Sussex.

She said: “I started getting really into waterskiing last July because I started out at the kids club. Thanks to Steve Grice (Another coach), I got into it from doing private lessons to being able to do it with everyone else.

"I really love Chichester Waterski Club and I’m sure everyone else would say the same because it’s such a lovely community, everyone’s so welcoming and supportive. It’s such a nice atmosphere.

"When I’m waterskiing, it feels almost unreal. In the moment, you feel so free and you don’t have time to think or worry about anything because you’re skiing the course, you’ve got to concentrate… It’s unlike anything I’d ever experienced.

The young water skier voiced her dreams of competing in the able categories of competitions in the future too. Mya added: “Personally I would love to be competing in the able category because I don’t just want to be the best in the adaptive category. I want to be seen as good in the able category as well, so I can just be seen as equal.”

Mya’s mum, Diane Dunning said: “It’s great, it’s brilliant just to see her relaxed and enjoying herself out in the open.

Steve Grice has been amazing in helping Mya and the club in general has been very supportive at just getting involved in it and taking her to another lake first to see how she would do with waterskiing and it’s gone brilliantly ever since.

"It’s just such a nice community too, she’s got some really. It was quite emotional seeing her waterski for the first time. Because she was so amazed that she can do it and that fact that she’s doing so well at it, I’m a really proud mum.”

Steve Grice, one of the Chichester Water Ski Club coaches said: “Mya has been a dream, she’s just melted into the club as a member here. I think that’s how everyone would like to be treated.”

Mya took part in her first grassroots competition this month.