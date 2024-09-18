Inspirational Chichester fundraiser walks solo from Land's End to John O'Groats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harriet Thomas, 61, is on a mission to challenge perceptions around dementia during World Alzheimer’s Month (September) via her D Tour podcast. She's also eager to prove that you're never too old to have an adventure.

Harriet Thomas (61) has embarked on a 900-mile walk from Land’s End to John O’Groats inspired by her mother who lived with dementia. Aiming to raise £25,000 for charity Dementia Adventure, her 90-day journey began on August 1st and will finish on October 29th.

Harriet’s journey will be documented in a new podcast ‘The D Tour’ which will capture the serendipity of her day-to-day experiences and delve into themes exploring dementia. She will chat to celebrities like singing legend Tony Christie who lives with dementia, interview experts in the field of dementia and hear stories of resilience and hope from people affected by the condition. As a singer songwriter, Harriet will also choose tracks to match her mood and write poetry and songs to reflect her experiences.

The “D” in "The D Tour" stands for dementia, a detour from everyday life, the vitamin D from the outdoors, and a new way of thinking about dementia. The aim of the podcast is to encourage listeners to embrace the present moment, find joy in simple pleasures, and challenge the perception that the essence of a person disappears when they live with dementia. The first episode was released on August 9th and then a new episode will be released every Friday until November.

Harriet Thomas started her 900 mile walk in Land's End on August 1

Harriet says: “I’m 61 years old now and I believe you’re never too old to have an adventure, and what a challenge and adventure this is going to be for me! Every step of this walk is going to be meaningful as it represents the 900,000 people in the UK living with dementia, a condition I know a lot about because of my late mother. I’m walking for her, to challenge the perceptions that exist around dementia and to promote the benefits that nature can have on people living with the condition.

“Walking is a passion of mine and I love to be in nature. Nature brings me the peace and sense of wonder that I think I’ve been looking for my whole life. As a 61-year-old woman I’m acutely aware that almost half of dementia cases can be prevented and delayed by looking after ourselves better. I’ll keep that front of mind for the next 90 days.”

It is estimated that 982,000 people live with dementia in the UK, a number expected to rise to 1.4 million by 2040. For every mile Harriet walks, she represents 1,000 people with dementia, each with unique lives and stories. This journey emphasises the importance of supporting each person (alongside their family and carers) to lead more active and fulfilled lives. Through her podcast and by speaking with regional news channels along her route Harriet aims to find out more about the areas she walks through and how dementia is affecting communities

Harriet’s mother lived with dementia for nine years and together they found comfort and peace in nature. Harriet’s inspirational challenge aims to raise £25,000 for Dementia Adventure, a charity dedicated to enhancing the lives of those affected by the condition through nature-based activities.

Harriet Thomas is walking 900 miles over 90 days for Dementia Adventure

Money raised by Harriet will be added to the Dementia Adventure Support Fund, which provides life-enhancing supported breaks for people living with dementia and their carers. The charity offers respite, connection and hope, allowing families to find peace, joy and purpose through nature and outdoor adventures together. Dementia Adventure encourages positive risk-taking for people living with dementia, believing that with the right support, many people with dementia can lead more active and fulfilling lives.

Many people with dementia experience a 'shrinking world' whereby the boundaries to their social and physical worlds gradually constrict over time, leading to a loss of control and independence. Dementia Adventure aims to combat this by promoting activities that allow individuals to regain a sense of freedom and connection with the world around them.

“Harriet’s journey embodies the spirit of Dementia Adventure—resilience, community, and the transformative power of nature. We encourage everyone to support Harriet, listen to the podcast, and join us in making a real difference," said Fiona Petit, CEO of Dementia Adventure.

