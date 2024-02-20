Inspirational morning at Chestnut Tree House for Girlguiding members of all ages

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of their involvement in The Little Hoot – the learner programme of public art trail The Big Hoot – the girls had a tour of the Woodland Walk and met a barn owl and little owl with local expert Andy Kendall.

All seven divisions within Girlguiding Sussex West were represented by members attending from across Adur Valley, Arun Valley, Chichester, Bognor Regis, Petworth, Worthing Highdown and Worthing Cissbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirstin Bosley, lead volunteer for the project, said: “It’s been lovely seeing girls across all sections – from Rainbows through to Rangers and our young leaders. They’ve really enjoyed seeing and handling the owls.

A Rainbow meets Jay, a little owl.

"It’s been about raising awareness of the hospice, coming here and seeing what they’re actually raising money for. There are lots of happy faces and the owl biscuits went down very well!”

Harper, a Brownie from Chichester, said: “I held both the owls and they felt very soft.” Her friend Isabel said: “We asked how big the owls were and I guessed the barn owl was 30cm high.”

Olivia and Tilly are Guides from Lancing. Olivia said: “Today has been very interesting. I liked the Woodland Walk, it’s so pretty. And I liked holding the owls, especially Wizard the barn owl. I learned that owls have oil on their back feathers to help water run off their backs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped that all 180 units of Girlguiding Sussex West will contribute to the design of their owl, which will be displayed as part of The Big Hoot public art trail in Chichester and Arundel over the summer.