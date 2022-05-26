More than 200 14-16 year olds took part in the mock interviews and CV review sessions, which were designed to familiarise them with the employment process.

The students, who had little or no experience of interviews, grew enormously in confidence following a difficult period during the pandemic.

Head Teacher Austen Hindman said: “This was a really positive result and our students benefitted from growing confidence and knowing what to do in an interview”.

Professionals from local companies who took part in the interview support session.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Chichester Priory, the sessions were supported by professionals from eight employers in the area.Those involved included: Lewis Brownlee, Chichester Festival Theatre, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Chichester District Council, The Sussex Pub Company and Irwin Mitchell Solicitors.Director of learning, education & participation at Chichester Festival Theatre, Dale Rooks, added: ‘We are completely thrilled to be supporting the inspiring young people at Bishop Luffa School.

"It was a total delight to interview them and to hear their aspirations for the future as well as the diverse range of careers that interest them.”

For more information about Bishop Luffa, visit: www.bishopluffa.org.uk