'Insult to residents': Horsham MP hits out at increase in water bills

A decision to allow Southern Water to increase people’s bills has been condemned by Horsham MP John Milne as ‘yet another insult to residents.’

He spoke out after the Competition and Markets Authority decided to allow Southern Water and four other water companies to increase bills beyond what Ofwat originally approved – despite customer dissatisfaction with ongoing poor performance and increased executive pay.

The water companies exercised their right to appeal after Ofwat released its final determinations on charges at the end of last year, arguing that the increase was needed to ‘fund improvements.’

However, the Horsham MP has said that this argument has been used time and again, while promised improvements have repeatedly failed to materialise, forcing residents to foot the bill.

In 2024 alone, he said, Southern Water oversaw more than 304,537 hours of sewage spills, with one spill in the south east lasting over 285 days. Reports from the Environment Agency found that Southern Water had the second most Category 1/Major incidents and the longest-lasting ones, each over 24 hours, in 2024.

Despite this, he said, the company awarded its chief executive a “long-term incentive plan” worth around £1.4 million earlier this year, a decision that prompted him and fellow Liberal Democrat MPs to write to the Environment Secretary expressing their outrage.

“This is yet another insult to residents, particularly for those already struggling with sky-high bills and are once again being told to pay even more,” he said.

“This is a matter of trust. People simply don’t believe that giving the same organisation yet more public funds will get the result this time round. Customers cannot be expected to keep footing the bill while their CEO gets a pay rise.”

He added: “It’s time for real accountability and a water regulator that will actually enforce pollution limits and stop these unfair hikes on residents.”

Following publication of the CMA’s provisional determination for the 2025-2030 business plan, Southern Water chief executive Lawrence Gosden said: “We note the CMA’s publication of its Provisional Determination, following our request for a redetermination of our investment plans. We’ll now take time to review the CMA’s findings carefully, before considering our next steps.”