International Dog Day 2025: Our readers share adorable photos of their beloved pets

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 26th Aug 2025, 16:57 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 16:58 BST
We asked our readers to share photos of their dogs with us on International Dog Day.

International Dog Day was founded by animal welfare advocate Colleen Paige in 2004.

It aims to celebrate all breeds of dog and encourage the public to rescue from shelters and charities.

To celebrate this day and its message, we wanted to show some appreciation to the beloved dogs in Sussex.

It’s clear how much our readers love their canine companions.

Take a look below to see just some of the submissions we received. (We wish we could’ve included them all!)

Charlotte Betts shared this stunning photo of her pups Toby, Frankie, Ethel, Poppy and Bronson

Anne Nally shared this photo of Stanley and Dennis who are father and son

Rebecca Cracknell shared this photo of her pooch Buckley

Gerri Hickman shared this photo of Badger the retired greyhound

