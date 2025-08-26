International Dog Day 2025: Our readers share adorable photos of their beloved pets

International Dog Day was founded by animal welfare advocate Colleen Paige in 2004.

It aims to celebrate all breeds of dog and encourage the public to rescue from shelters and charities.

To celebrate this day and its message, we wanted to show some appreciation to the beloved dogs in Sussex.

It’s clear how much our readers love their canine companions.

Take a look below to see just some of the submissions we received. (We wish we could’ve included them all!)

1 . Charlotte Betts shared this stunning photo of her pups Toby, Frankie, Ethel, Poppy and Bronson Photo: Charlotte Betts

2 . Anne Nally shared this photo of Stanley and Dennis who are father and son Photo: Anne Nally

3 . Rebecca Cracknell shared this photo of her pooch Buckley Photo: Rebecca Cracknell

4 . Gerri Hickman shared this photo of Badger the retired greyhound Photo: Gerri Hickman