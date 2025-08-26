An adorable dog named Sweetpea is looking for a loving home in Sussex.

Dogs Trust Shoreham said Sweetpea is ‘exactly as her name suggests… a real sweetie’.

At approximately ten-years-old, Sweetpea can be shy at first but ‘has so much love to offer’ once she warms up to you.

Dogs Trust said she’s more wary of men, and would prefer to live with at least one woman in an adult-only home.

She’d also enjoy living with adopters who won’t need to leave her alone for long periods of time, especially in the initial stages while she gets used to her new routine, Dogs Trust said.

"Ultimately, little Sweetpea is looking for a patient and understanding home, where she can settle in and build confidence at her own pace, without too much pressure or expectation,” a spokesperson for the rescue said.

"Once she trusts you, Sweetpea is an incredibly loving lady who will love nothing more than spending time cuddled up on your lap.

"She prefers the quieter side of life— short potters in peaceful and grassy areas, snoozing the day away on a cozy bed, and tucking into a tasty meal.

"Her potential adopters should be cautious not to over-feed her, as [she] does need some support with losing some weight to keep her feeling her best.”

Sweetpea feels most confident when sharing her space with another dog, and would likely benefit from living with a calm, small to medium-sized canine pending successful introductions at the Shoreham rehoming centre, Dogs Trust said.

For more information, and to apply to adopt Sweetpea, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/chihuahua-smooth-coat/3588452.