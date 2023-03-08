International Women's Day: 8 Horsham heroines who have made their mark on the district

A number of renowned women in the Horsham area have helped to put the district on the map in a variety of ways.
From sportswomen, actors, authors and more, all have left their mark.
Here – to commemorate International Women’s Day today – we put the spotlight on eight leading ladies who live, were born or have lived in the Horsham area and played a part in shaping the district.
Award-winning actress Julie Walters - famed for roles in a number of films including Mamma Mia and Educating Rita - lives on a farm near Horsham and supports a number of local charities. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
TV personality Holly Willoughby, who co-hosts ITV's This Morning programme with Phillip Schofield, went to school in Horsham. She was a student at the College of Richard Collyer. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Children's author Julia Donaldson - famed for The Gruffalo - has lived in Steyning since 2014. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Olympic gold medallist Sally Gunnell lives in Steyning. She won gold in the Barcelona Olympics 400m hurdles in 1992. Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images
