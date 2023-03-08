Women leaders on Horsham District Council are being hailed for their ‘inspiration’ as the world celebrates International Women’s Day.

Marked annually on March 8, International Women's Day celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The theme of the 2023 campaign is #EmbraceEquality with the mission ‘to forge inclusive work cultures where women's careers thrive, and their achievements are celebrated.’

A spokesperson for Horsham Disctrict Council said: “We have inspiring women at the heart of our leadership, including leader Councillor Claire Vickers, Chairman Councillor Kate Rowbottom and Chief Executive Jane Eaton.

Horsham council leader Claire Vickers with council chairman Kate Rowbottom and council chief executive Jane Eaton.

“Internationally women continue to face disadvantage with unequal pay and fewer opportunities in the workplace. At Horsham District Council we are proud of our commitment to the principles of equality and diversity and have a great record in bucking gender pay gap trends.

