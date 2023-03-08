International Women's Day: Seven famous women from the Chichester district

A number of renowned women in the Chichester district area have helped to put the district on the map in a variety of ways.
From sportswomen, actors, authors and more, all have left their mark.
Here – to commemorate International Women’s Day today – we put the spotlight on seven leading ladies who live, were born or have lived in the Chichester district area and played a part in shaping the district.
1. Kate Winslet
This 47 year old actress who lives in West Wittering, made her name in Titanic but has since gone on to star in a wide range of films such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Reader, and The Holiday. Photo: Pictured at the SFFILM's 60th Anniversary Awards Night at Palace of Fine Arts Theatre in 2017 (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)
2. Honeysuckle Weekes
Actress Honeysuckle Weeks was raised in both Chichester and Petworth and is most well known for her role as Samantha Stewart (later Wainwright) in the ITV wartime drama series Foyle's War.(Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)
3. Kate Mosse
The novelist, non-fiction and short story writer and broadcaster was born in Chichester. She has written nine books and is most famous for her 2005 novel Labyrinth which has been translated into 37 different languages.
4. Dame Patricia Routledge
Dame Patricia Routledge, DBE is an English actress, singer and broadcaster. For her role as Hyacinth Bucket in the BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances, she was nominated for the BAFTA TV Award for Best Light Entertainment Performance in 1992 and 1993 She has lived in Chichester since 2000, and regularly worships at Chichester Cathedral. She has helped raise £10,000 towards the restoration of the cathedral roof. (Photo by Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
