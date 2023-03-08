International Women's Day: Seven famous women from the Chichester district

4 . Dame Patricia Routledge

Dame Patricia Routledge, DBE is an English actress, singer and broadcaster. For her role as Hyacinth Bucket in the BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances, she was nominated for the BAFTA TV Award for Best Light Entertainment Performance in 1992 and 1993 She has lived in Chichester since 2000, and regularly worships at Chichester Cathedral. She has helped raise £10,000 towards the restoration of the cathedral roof. (Photo by Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Photo: Getty Images