Intrepid octogenarian joins other daring supporters to skydive 12,000ft for Hospice in the Weald

From brave teenagers to an intrepid octogenarian, 17 amazing skydiving supporters took to the skies to raise funds for Hospice in the Weald on Sunday.

Accompanied by an experienced skydiver, each had different reasons for taking part in the jump from Headcorn Aerodrome in Kent. Some had skydiving on their bucket list and took the opportunity to raise money for a good cause, while for others it was a case of confronting fears in memory of a loved one cared for at the Hospice.

Mick Barton, aged 81, first took the skies in 2007. 17 years later, he felt the call again. Asked how it compared, Mick said: “A lot colder than last time! I couldn’t feel my ears!” When asked what advice he would give to anyone jumping for the first time, he said: “I recommend it but do it before you get to my age of 81! I would do it again... but probably not next week”.

Meanwhile, Lisa Browning, Relationship Fundraising Manager for Hospice in the Weald, was one of three Hospice staff to take part. By her own admission, she was also one of the most trepidatious jumpers. She said: "I'm not the most confident flier when I'm sitting down on as a passenger on a plane, so jumping out of one was quite terrifying. However, I like to challenge myself, both personally and as a fundraiser, so I decided to take the literal plunge! My dad Malcolm passed away at the Hospice seven years ago. He was an adventurer himself and I'm sure he would've got a kick out of seeing me flying in the air. It was an emotional day. Thank you so much to my fellow skydivers and to all the family members and friends who came along to help make it such a wonderful experience for us all.”

Lisa confronts her fears

Skydivers from plumbing supplier company Plumbase, in Crowborough, raised sponsorship through support from staff and customers at their branch office. Kevin Raddenbury and Ruan Marx certainly gave their customers a lot to talk about. Kevin said: "To anyone considering a skydive, I’d say it’s good to step out of your comfort zone because you learn a lot about yourself and that’s an important thing to do.” It was also Kevin's birthday on the day of the skydive - what a way to celebrate!

Alison Mitchell, Hospice Fundraising Director, said: “A huge well done to our brave skydivers for taking to the air to support our work! Providing many different opportunities to fundraise is something we are proud of at Hospice in the Weald - there really is something for everyone. I am thrilled to say that our skydivers from Sunday have raised £15,500 so far. All funds raised help the Hospice to provide free care and support to people facing terminal illness and their loved ones.”

Hospice in the Weald provides free care and support for adults and children facing life-threatening or life-limiting illnesses in East Sussex and west Kent. Independent of the NHS, the Hospice needs to raise £8 million each year to fund its work.

If you fancy a challenge in aid of Hospice in the Weald, why not join Lisa and a team of hikers for the celebrated 67km Camino Frances trek in Spain next spring. To apply, visit the events section at hospiceintheweald.org.uk