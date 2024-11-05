Investigation launched after bike theft in Chichester city centre
Sussex Police officers have launched an investigation after a bike theft in Chichester City Centre yesterday (November 04).
“Police are aware of a video of a bike theft which took place in East Street, Chichester around 3.20pm on Monday, 4 November,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.
“Officers are reviewing the footage and an investigation into the incident is underway.
“Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 473 of 05/11.”