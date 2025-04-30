Investigation launched after fight in Bognor Regis

Sussex Police

Sussex Police officers have launched an investigation after receiving reports of an altercation involving a knife in Bognor Regis Town Centre.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place at 5.36pm on Monday, April 28 in the vicinity of West Street, and officers attended soon after, conducting an extensive search but finding no suspects.

At least one person in the group of men supposedly involved in the incident was reported to be carrying a knife, and no injuries were reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The incident is under investigation and anyone who saw what happened, or captured any relevant camera footage, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1076 of 28/04,” a police spokesperson said.

“In the meantime, police will continue to provide a visible police presence in the area for community reassurance.”