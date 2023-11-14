Investigation launched after police and pedestrian vehicles damaged
A police car and a member of the public’s car were both damaged in Bognor Regis on Sunday (November 12), and Sussex Police has launched an investigation.
Officers are looking for the two men pictured above. They were caught on camera at 5.45pm in Steyne Street near the medical centre, a police spokesperson has said.
The police car’s tyres were slashed while officers were investigating a report. The damage means the officers were unable to respond emergency incidents for as long it took recovery teams to retrieve their vehicle.
Another vehicle’s windscreen was damaged nearby.
Now, Sussex Police is asking anyone who recognises the men pictured to get in touch online, or by calling 101 quoting serial 987 of 12/11.