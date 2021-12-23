Investigation starts into multiple vehicles being damaged in Lewes

According to Sussex Police, between December 13–22 officers received a number of reports of wing mirrors and windows being damaged on vehicles in the areas of Pelham Terrace, The Avenue and Malling.

Police say the damage has caused ‘considerable distress and cost’ to the owners of the vehicles, and they are encouraging anyone with information to get in touch.

If you have been a victim of a similar crime and have not already reported it, please do so online or call 101 quoting reference 47210222025.

Reports of wing mirrors and windows being damaged on vehicles in the areas of Pelham Terrace, The Avenue and Malling. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-211223-144724001