Investigation starts into multiple vehicles being damaged in Lewes
Police are looking into reports of a number of vehicles being damaged on streets in Lewes.
According to Sussex Police, between December 13–22 officers received a number of reports of wing mirrors and windows being damaged on vehicles in the areas of Pelham Terrace, The Avenue and Malling.
Police say the damage has caused ‘considerable distress and cost’ to the owners of the vehicles, and they are encouraging anyone with information to get in touch.
If you have been a victim of a similar crime and have not already reported it, please do so online or call 101 quoting reference 47210222025.
Similarly, if you have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area or if you may have captured any relevant dash cam, doorbell or CCTV footage, please contact police on 101 quoting the same reference number.