Investigations after fires on Midhurst Common

Police are investigating after Midhurst fire crews were called to deal with two separate blaze’s in the Common

By Sam Pole
Monday, 18th July 2022, 9:58 am
Updated Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 12:10 am
Fire Crews in Midhurst have dealt with two fires in the town.
Crews at Midhurst fire station were called to deal with two fires on Midhurst Common on the afternoon of Saturday, July 16.

The fire service believed the incident to be deliberate and Chichester Police have attended and gathered information from witnesses.

The incidents follow on from another fire attended by the fire service on.

On Friday, July 15, at 9.04pm two Midhurst fire engines were ordered to a fire in the garden of a domestic property that was quickly spreading to trees and hedgerows.

The crews arrived on scene within six minutes and quickly got to work bringing the fire under control and preventing it from spreading using a number of hose reel jets and a hydrant. Additional support was requested and attended from Petworth Fire Station.

