Investigations after fires on Midhurst Common

Fire Crews in Midhurst have dealt with two fires in the town.

Crews at Midhurst fire station were called to deal with two fires on Midhurst Common on the afternoon of Saturday, July 16.

The fire service believed the incident to be deliberate and Chichester Police have attended and gathered information from witnesses.

The incidents follow on from another fire attended by the fire service on.

On Friday, July 15, at 9.04pm two Midhurst fire engines were ordered to a fire in the garden of a domestic property that was quickly spreading to trees and hedgerows.