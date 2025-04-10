'Irreparable damage' caused after water left on at West Sussex school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Irreparable damage’ was caused at a West Sussex school when water was left on in the building.

The building – at St Mary’s Church of England Primary School in Pulborough – had been let to West Sussex County Council but ended up being wrecked when water was not turned off when the council vacated the premises.

Now governors at the school are seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to demolish the building and replace it with a new nursery and community building.

In a statement to planners, the governors say: “The existing building had been let to West Sussex County Council and upon this being handed back it became apparent that there was an issue with water having been left on when WSCC vacated.

A building at St Mary's Primary School in Pulborough was wrecked when water was left on

"This has caused irreparable damage to the building and WSCC have granted the school Section 106 funding to replace it.

“The stipulation is that the building has to have an element of community use, which it will have and the diocese would like there to be an office for the parish priest so that they are accessible to the wider community as there is no meeting space at the local church.”

They say that the school’s current nursery is incorporated within teaching areas, and add: “However, with the importance of safeguarding of the children, there is currently a lot of crossover between parents dropping off children and collecting them with different age groups mixing at the entrance.

“It was therefore decided that the existing teaching building on site could be utilised as a dedicated nursery and with a community room and parish toom associated for the parish priest to use when meeting members of the community.”

They add that both West Sussex County Council and the diocese “have expressed their desire for this development to happen and to provide a mixed use building.”

