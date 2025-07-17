Is the Chichester Monopoly edition 'too posh' to have an Old Kent Road?

With the announcement of a Chichester version of MONOPOLY, the board game makers are appealing for someone to inhabit the modestly-priced square.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The makers of a brand-new MONOPOLY game for Chichester say the well-heeled West Sussex city is just “too plain posh” for an Old Kent Road equivalent.

Chichester is proud of its claim as ‘The Home of Rolls-Royce’, being the only place in the world where the luxury car brand is designed and hand-built. It also boasts two Marks & Spencer’s and an Ivy in a city centre a fraction of the size of other cities with neither.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester is also one of Britain’s most expensive places to live and when news of the new official MONOPOLY game for Chichester was announced on 8th July one resident posted on social media: “The game will only last two minutes – one payment of rent will make you bankrupt and no-one can afford the properties!"

Is Chichester 'too posh' for an Old Kent Road?

Winning Moves UK say they have been ‘blessed’ with suggestions for ‘Mayfair’ (the top-ranking square) equivalents, but that at the other end of the MONOPOLY board on the brown Old Kent Road space?

“Absolutely no takers,” says a frustrated Mr Keen-Tomlinson.

“We could fill Mayfair five times over but not Old Kent Road. Perhaps Chichester is just too plain posh for an Old Kent Road equivalent,” adds Mr Keen-Tomlinson. “It’s the poshest place we have been to."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the classic MONOPOLY game, which first hit shops 90 years ago, based on London, the first and most modestly priced square to feature is Old Kent Road.

Although sometimes playfully derided, Mr Keen-Tomlinson insists that criticism is unfair and as far as Winning Moves UK is concerned, the Old Kent Road square is “very high cachet” because it is so well known and talked about.

“We believe it would be a big coup for one Chichester landmark or organisation to feature on it,” he says. “As well as being so high profile, in terms of gameplay, it is a very attractive property to own despite its modest price.

Mr Keen-Tomlinson – Partnership Manager at Winning Moves UK, who has led the consultation team – says other key squares like Park Lane, Whitehall and Vine Street also have multiple options as replacements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, what does he think may be the perfect fit for a Chichester ‘Old Kent Road’?

He says: “Maybe somewhere old and high profile. At the moment, finding an Old Kent Road equivalent is proving, well, harder than breaking out of the MONOPOLY jail!”

The brand-new and official MONOPOLY: Chichester Edition game is being produced by Winning Moves UK and Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company.

The board – out next spring (2026) – will be themed around heritage, shopping, tourism, entertainment, leisure, business and education – all showcasing the very finest the ancient city has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The quartet of train stations from the original London-based MONOPOLY game will be handed over to a ‘travel’ theme. The Chance and Community Chest cards will also be customised.

Suggestions can be made by email to: [email protected] Polls close at 23.59pm on 21st July 2025.