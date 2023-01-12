Is this Hastings school the only one in the country to have a London double decker bus in its playground?

Children at Christchurch CE Primary School were delighted to see a red London double decker bus finding a new home in their playground.

The school arranged to take the bus as a resource to inspire learning.

Head teacher Russell Thorne said: “The arrival was a closely guarded secret as we were worried it wouldn’t quite fit through the gates and into the playground – but luckily it did!

“We have been exploring different ways to create more space in our existing school and we thought a bus would be a very creative, unique space for our children and community to learn in small groups, provide a quiet space for reading or quiet pupil reflection.”

He added: “On January 4, James Bacon, Mayor of Hastings, officially launched our bus, along with members of the School Council. The bus was also blessed by Father Thomas Crowley from Christ Church, London Road.

“This is very exciting and we are all looking forward to developing and using our bus. It will provide a different learning environment away from the normal classrooms and has already started to spark the children and staff’s imagination.”

There was an enthusiastic response from children at the school with one pupil commenting: “I was excited as it can all the way from north London. I want to play on it.” Another said: “I couldn’t stop cheering once it had been driven through the gates!”

1. School bus This London bus has a new home at Christchurch School in St Leonards. Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2. School bus Hastings Mayor James Bacon helped pupils celebrate the arrival of the bus Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3. Christchurch School Double Decker The London bus has pride of place in the playground at Christchurch School Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

4. School bus An enthusiastic pupil takes the wheel of the new bus Photo: supplied Photo Sales