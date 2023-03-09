Is this the most dog-friendly pub in Horsham?
A Horsham pub is pulling out all the stops to make its customers welcome – especially the four-legged kind.
In fact dogs visiting the Boar’s Head in Worthing Road even have their own pint-pulling ‘bar.’
And they’re such valued customers that landlord Umut Sakalli has created a photo gallery of the ‘regulars.’
They include, of course, Umut’s own dog – a black lab called Kaya. “He gets a bit excited about some of them,” says Umut.
"Lots of customers go out for a walk with their dog and have a pint and their dog messes around with my dog.”
The canines’ own special ‘bar’ is in the pub garden where Umut has transformed an old ale cask into a doggie water dispenser.