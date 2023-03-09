A Horsham pub is pulling out all the stops to make its customers welcome – especially the four-legged kind.

In fact dogs visiting the Boar’s Head in Worthing Road even have their own pint-pulling ‘bar.’

And they’re such valued customers that landlord Umut Sakalli has created a photo gallery of the ‘regulars.’

They include, of course, Umut’s own dog – a black lab called Kaya. “He gets a bit excited about some of them,” says Umut.

"Lots of customers go out for a walk with their dog and have a pint and their dog messes around with my dog.”

The canines’ own special ‘bar’ is in the pub garden where Umut has transformed an old ale cask into a doggie water dispenser.

Dog-friendly pub This Horsham pub is so dog-friendly that furry friends even have their own 'bar' area serving pints ... of water

Black lab Kaya is the prized pet of Horsham Boar's Head pub landlord Umut Sakalli who has put up a photo gallery of the pub regulars

Bronte and Darcy and Arlo

Ted by name and teddy-bear by looks