Is your Christmas tree tasteful - or just plain tacky? Here's how to find out ...

If you haven’t already done it, most people will be putting up their Christmas trees this weekend – but will your tree be tasteful or tacky?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new festive study has revealed how to – and how not to – decorate your tree. And topping the list of what is tasteful is a classic angel at the top, followed by simple plain gold or silver baubles and plain white fairy lights.

But definite no-no’s include a teddy bear sitting at the top of the tree, coloured tinsel and flashing multi-coloured lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study, by plant and delivery company Bloom & Wild, also shows that one in 10 people think that mistletoe has had its day, along with homemade decorations.

Coloured baubles are a definite no-no on your Christmas tree, according to a new study

According to the data, most people take two hours to create the perfect Christmas masterpiece and most consider themselves to be good Christmas tree decorators. And more than half admit they have a zero tolerance when it comes to other people touching their tree.

Four in 10 go a step further and argue with their family over how their tree should look, so much so that 38 per cent of parents have even secretly redecorated it after the children have had a go at adorning it.

Lucy Hook, Bloom & Wild flowers and plants category manager, said: "It's clear from our research that everyone has strong feelings about the best tree decorations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than half say that decorating their fir is one of the best parts of Christmas, believing it marks the beginning of the festive season.

Silver and gold baubles and a star at the top of your Christmas tree are definitely 'tasteful', according to a festive study

Now, to help with any decorating woes, Bloom & Wild have compiled a definitive guide on the dos and don’ts of decorating a tree.

WHAT’S HOT: Antique decorations handed down from family: An angel on top of the tree: Gold or silver baubles: A silver star on top: Plain white fairy lights: Gold or silver blls: Posh chocolate decorations.

WHAT’S NOT: A teddy bear on top: A fake white tree: Fake candles: A snowman on the top of the tree: Fake snow: Tinsel: Flashing multi-coloured fairy lights.

Bloom & Wild offers a range of ‘Tiny Trees’ to suit differing festive personalities from scandi minimalism to full-on jingle bells.