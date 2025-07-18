Is your dog the 'worst behaved' pooch in East Sussex?

A dog behaviourist is looking for the ‘worst behaved’ pooch in East Sussex.

Nigel Reed, a dog behaviourist with over twenty years’ experience and author of the book The Dog Guardian, is looking for a local pooch and owner to work with – free of charge – in exchange for filming the training sessions for a local video project.

The project will help to showcase ‘real-life’ training and support for owners struggling with their dogs’ behaviour.

Nigel said: “The idea is to show the real process of understanding and improving difficult behaviour, honestly and without gimmicks, to help other local owners see what’s possible.”

Nigel Reed. Photo: contributed

He is particularly interested in owners who feel genuinely stressed or overwhelmed by their dog's behaviour.

Nigel is looking for dogs who struggle with any of the below:

Barking;

Lunging;

Fear;

Aggression;

Jumping up;

Stealing;

Destructive behaviours.

You – the owner – must be determined to get results and ready to prioritise the training, Nigel said. He is also looking for someone who is happy to be filmed at home and on walks over several days, and willing to be open on camera about their experiences.

If you feel stressed, overwhelmed or out of options with your naughty dog, Nigel would love to hear from you.

Here’s what to expect:

Nigel will work with you over a series of consecutive days to help you get to grips with the fundamentals of managing behaviour both inside and outside the home until you show a solid understanding.

He will then return once you have implemented the advice to film the change.

If this sounds like you, or you know someone who would benefit, get in touch by emailing: [email protected].