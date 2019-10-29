Isfield Miniature Railway - The future’s bright for a charity miniature railway after successful online appeal

An Isfield-based miniature railway, which donates all its fares to a children’s hospital, is ‘delighted’ by the support it received for its recent crowdfunder.

Volunteers at Riley’s Miniature Railway, based at the Lavender Line in Isfield, decided to start a crowdfunder to help towards the costs of essential maintenance.

SUS-191029-121458001

When the crowdfunder ended on Saturday (October 26), supporters had pledged more than £1,500.

Graham Lelliott, who helps to run and maintain the railway said: “We’re absolutely delighted in the response to our crowdfunding appeal and cannot thank those enough who have given so generously.

“The miniature railway brings so much enjoyment to both children and adults alike and to be able to raise money at the same time for such a worthwhile cause is absolutely fantastic so we feel it’s very important to be in a position to keep it going into the future.”

He explained that, with all fares going to the Evelina Children’s Hospital in London, essential maintenance for the railway is dependent on extra donations and is often paid for by volunteers themselves.

Dad, Darryl, and Riley with grandad Larry driving at the back of a miniature locomotive

“It’s something we decided to set up because we felt that, to secure the railway’s future, we needed a reserve of funds to specifically help with maintenance costs, especially as the railway has been running for several years and things have begun to show signs of wear and tear.” Graham said.

The railway was founded by two grandparents, Larry and Sandra Lewis from Bexhill, after their grandson, Riley Lewis, was born at the Evelina.

Both railway enthusiasts, they wanted to raise funds for the hospital after the care it gave to Riley and decided to set up Riley’s Miniature Railway.

Bringing joy to both adults and children alike, the miniature locomotive costs 50p to ride with all fares donated to the children’s hospital.

A busy station at Riley's' Evelina Junction

