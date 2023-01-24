Itchenor Montessori Forest School pupils plan to grow and donate oak tree

Little Diggers at Itchenor Montessori Forest School pupils are planning to give back to community by donating an oak tree.

Little Diggers at Itchenor Montessori Forest School have been learning about the trees in their setting and the children collected a healthy acorn from the oak in their grounds which is thought to be between 200 to 250 years old, in the hope of growing it into a sapling.

They are now planning to donate the baby tree to the allotment at Ellanore Lane where it will grow big and strong and potentially live equally as long.

Forest School teacher at Itchenor Montessori Charlotte Grounds said: "The reason we are here today is because the children and myself, we collected an acorn from our majestic oak tree, which we refer lovingly as out ‘listening tree’.

"It’s a place where we go and talk to the tree. It centres us and we practice mindfulness. We can create friendships and we create a lot of forest friendships.

"We found a lovely acorn and it was starting to root so we thought that we would get a proper gation station and see if we could study the root formation and grow another oak baby from our oak tree which is approximately 200 to 250 years old.

"It’s a way that we can give back to our community and we want to do this every year now, grow our baby oak tree and plant it within the local community and give back to nature.”

