'It's a celebration of human spirit' - Felpham's VE day fete is huge success

The celebration, which started at 3pm at Felpham Village Hall, was organised by the Felpham Village Conservation Society in order to commemorate the war’s lasting impact on coastal communities across West Sussex.

VE Day, which falls on May 8, marked 80 years since Germany’s surrender in the Second World War, and the end of the war in Europe. With beacon lightings taking place in nearby Bognor Regis and Selsey, Saturday’s celebration gave Felpham residents a chance to mark the occasion in their own, special way.

With stalls run by local organisations like the RAFA Club, the Sea Cadets, The Friends of Felpham Post Office, and the WI and more, there were plenty of opportunities for visitors to find out more about the village and get involved.

The event also featured a range of special performances, with Lindy Hop dancers,, the RAFA Choir, the Bognor Regis Concert Band, and Felpham Community College students taking to the stage for songs, dances, readings and performances inspired by the 1940s.

"It was a real tribute to the community spirit of Felpham,” said Lizzie Mickery, who helped organise the celebrations. “We were very busy, there were lots of stalls and everyone contributed to make it a fantastic day.

“VE Day still means a lot to people here. We’re on the West Sussex Coast and the war impacted both Bognor and Felpham hugely. There were American and Canadian troops stationed here before D-Day, Tangmere and Ford were both part of the Battle of Britain. So many people left from here for D-Day and they never came back, so I think that’s imprinted in the psyche of the community.”

Saturday’s event also saw the unveiling of a new blue plaque for Felpham. Located on Grassmere Parade, in the very centre of the village, the new plaque pays tribute to all those from Felpham who gave their lives during the Second World War.

Kevin Watson from the Village Conservation Society said the plaque represents a shared, communal sacrifice: “after eighty years we must not forget the huge sacrifices made to secure our country from our enemy, every family throughout this country and many others endured years of uncomfortable pain and suffering in WWII.”

1 . 'It's a celebration of human spirit' - Felpham's VE day fete is huge success VE Day celebrates the anniversary of the end of the war in Europe, 80 years ago. Photo: Connor Gormley

2 . 'It's a celebration of human spirit' - Felpham's VE day fete is huge success The bake sale was a huge success. Photo: Connor Gormley

3 . 'It's a celebration of human spirit' - Felpham's VE day fete is huge success RAFA 381 branch were also in attendance. Photo: Connor Gormley

4 . 'It's a celebration of human spirit' - Felpham's VE day fete is huge success Hundreds turned out from all over Bognor Regis and Felpham. Photo: Connor Gormley